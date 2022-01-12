COVID-19: Almaty city and Atyrau region turn ‘red’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau region moved to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, January 12, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Mangistau regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, 4,810 new coronavirus infections were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.



