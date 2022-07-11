Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: Almaty about to enter high-risk ‘red’ zone

    11 July 2022, 10:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – With the rising COVID-19 incidence, Almaty city is getting closer to stepping into the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel fighting the spread of COVID-19, as of July 11, all regions of Kazakhstan are in the green zone, except for Almaty city which one step away from the ‘red’ zone and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, which is about to enter the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in the three-tier system.

    Kazakhstan has recently seen a resurgence in the new COVID-19 cases as the country reported 454 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan added 200 and 118 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays