Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19: Almaty about to enter high-risk ‘red’ zone

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 July 2022, 10:49
COVID-19: Almaty about to enter high-risk ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – With the rising COVID-19 incidence, Almaty city is getting closer to stepping into the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel fighting the spread of COVID-19, as of July 11, all regions of Kazakhstan are in the green zone, except for Almaty city which one step away from the ‘red’ zone and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, which is about to enter the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in the three-tier system.

Kazakhstan has recently seen a resurgence in the new COVID-19 cases as the country reported 454 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan added 200 and 118 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region