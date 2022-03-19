Go to the main site
    COVID-19: All regions of Kazakhstan in ‘green’ zone

    19 March 2022, 11:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘green’ zone, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    There are no regions in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    The ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country, is empty as well.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 51 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,304,818 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,284,696 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

