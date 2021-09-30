Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: Akmola region moves to ‘yellow zone’

    30 September 2021, 09:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has moved to the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of September 30, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Karaganda and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

    Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,252 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 884,886 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 820,792 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II