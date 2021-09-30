COVID-19: Akmola region moves to ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has moved to the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of September 30, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Karaganda and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,252 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 884,886 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 820,792 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.