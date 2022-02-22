Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19: Akmola region moves to ‘green’ zone

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 February 2022, 09:25
COVID-19: Akmola region moves to ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has turned ‘green’ on Tuesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Kostanay and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,299,566 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,256,284 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre