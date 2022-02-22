COVID-19: Akmola region moves to ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has turned ‘green’ on Tuesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Kostanay and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,299,566 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,256,284 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.