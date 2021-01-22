Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    COVID-19: Above 500 quarantined at home in Semey

    22 January 2021, 21:19

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM 540 people are under home quarantine in Semey, Kazinform reports.

    They are ordered to observe 14-day quarantine, otherwise those who violate quarantine rules could be fined.

    Every day representatives of the city sanitary-epidemiological department jointly with epidemiologists visit those quarantined at home. The key goal is to check whether they observe quarantine measures and to once again remind of the importance of keeping sanitary and epidemiological rules. Currently there are 130 infection sites in the city.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea