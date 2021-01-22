Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

COVID-19: Above 500 quarantined at home in Semey

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 January 2021, 21:19
COVID-19: Above 500 quarantined at home in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM 540 people are under home quarantine in Semey, Kazinform reports.

They are ordered to observe 14-day quarantine, otherwise those who violate quarantine rules could be fined.

Every day representatives of the city sanitary-epidemiological department jointly with epidemiologists visit those quarantined at home. The key goal is to check whether they observe quarantine measures and to once again remind of the importance of keeping sanitary and epidemiological rules. Currently there are 130 infection sites in the city.

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final