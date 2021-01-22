COVID-19: Above 500 quarantined at home in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM 540 people are under home quarantine in Semey, Kazinform reports.

They are ordered to observe 14-day quarantine, otherwise those who violate quarantine rules could be fined.

Every day representatives of the city sanitary-epidemiological department jointly with epidemiologists visit those quarantined at home. The key goal is to check whether they observe quarantine measures and to once again remind of the importance of keeping sanitary and epidemiological rules. Currently there are 130 infection sites in the city.