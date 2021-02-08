Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

COVID-19: Above 1,200 medical workers vaccinated in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 February 2021, 20:10
COVID-19: Above 1,200 medical workers vaccinated in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 1,200 medical workers got vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

1,240 medical workers of Almaty (67%) were vaccinated with Sputnik vaccine since February 1. All of them were under control during the first 30 minutes, no complications were reported, the city administration informs.

According to the healthcare department of Almaty, 2,050 people included into the lists are expected to get COVID-19 vaccine in February. Workers at infectious diseases hospitals, emergency health services, intensive care units, primary healthcare facilities, sanitary and epidemiological services are the first to get shots.

As earlier reported, Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov, chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of the healthcare department of the city Nariman Tabynbayev were vaccinated against COVID-19 on February 1.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital