COVID-19: 951 new cases, 1,338 recoveries in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 951 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 163 are in Nur-Sultan, 80 – in Almaty, 9 – in Shymkent, 11 – in Abai region, 79 – in Akmola region, 23 – in Aktobe region, 18 – in Almaty region, 22 – in Zhetysu region, 37 – in Atyrau region, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 93 – in West Kazakhstan region, 118 – in Karaganda region, 79 – in Kostanay region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 31 – in Mangistau region, 62 – in Pavlodar region, 44 – in North Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Turkistan region, and 19 – in Ulytau region.

The total tally of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,381,911.

1,338 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, which raises the country’s total tally of recoveries to 1,347,027.

Of them, 607 are in Nur-Sultan, 80 – in Almaty, 39 – in Almaty region, 122 – in Zhetysu region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 79 – in East Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Abai region, 14 – in West Kazakhstan region, 197 – in Karaganda region, 17 – in Ulytau region, 47 – in Kostanay region, 14 - in Kyzylorda region, 28 – in Mangistau region, 31 – in Pavlodar region, and 16 – in Turkistan region.