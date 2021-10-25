COVID-19: 915,000 fully immunized in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 230 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty city in one day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On October 24, Almaty city registered 231 fresh infections, including 12 COVID-19 cases without symptoms.

18 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after making full recovery from the novel coronavirus. 63 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. 1,205 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the infectious facilities. 119 COVID-19 patients are at the intensive care units.

500 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 686 people in Almaty city.

As of October 24, 987,305 people have been vaccinated with the first component and 915,242 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19 in Almaty city since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Of the total number of those vaccinated, 120,144 are people aged 60 or older.



