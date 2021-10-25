Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: 915,000 fully immunized in Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 October 2021, 16:29
COVID-19: 915,000 fully immunized in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 230 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty city in one day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On October 24, Almaty city registered 231 fresh infections, including 12 COVID-19 cases without symptoms.

18 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after making full recovery from the novel coronavirus. 63 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. 1,205 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the infectious facilities. 119 COVID-19 patients are at the intensive care units.

500 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 686 people in Almaty city.

As of October 24, 987,305 people have been vaccinated with the first component and 915,242 people have been fully immunized against COVID-19 in Almaty city since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Of the total number of those vaccinated, 120,144 are people aged 60 or older.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region