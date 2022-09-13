Go to the main site
    COVID-19: 90 test positive, 599 recover, 15,298 getting treatment in Kazakhstan

    13 September 2022, 08:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 90 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 spread.

    Of them, 10 are in Nur-Sultan, 17 – in Almaty, 3 – in Abai region, 3 – in Akmola region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Almaty region, 5 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in Zhetysu region, 2 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14– in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, 5 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Turkistan region, and 6 – in Ulytau region.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,391,735 countrywide since the pandemic beginning.

    Meanwhile, 599 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,362,958.

    Of those recovered, 56 are in Nur-Sultan, 21 – in Almaty, 9 – in Almaty region, 12 – in Zhetysu region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 16 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Abai region, 112 – in Zhambyl region, 41 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Ulytau region, 76 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 38 – in Mangistau region, 53 – in Pavlodar region, 111 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 8 – in Turkistan region.

    As of September 13, 15,298 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare says. The condition of 11 patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are in critical condition, and three more are on life support.

