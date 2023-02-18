COVID-19: 90 new cases, 1 death reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 90 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Another three have COVID-like pneumonia symptoms, Kazinform reports with reference to the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,647 people are getting treatment for the COVID-19. Of them, 112 patients are in hospitals, and 1,535 are at home treatment.

The condition of four patients is evaluated as serious, four patients are critically ill and one patient is on life support.

The Ministry reported also one death from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.



