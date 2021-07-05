COVID-19: 9 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nine regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 5, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,031 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 436,962 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 402,121 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.