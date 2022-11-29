Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan

29 November 2022, 08:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 987 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan for now, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

161 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 826 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and another one is on life support.

Meanwhile, 85 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.


