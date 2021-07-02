COVID-19: 8 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8 regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 2, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangistau regions are in the ‘red’ zone.

Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,590 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 428,163 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 397,826 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus countrywide.



