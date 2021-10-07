COVID-19: 756 classes put under quarantine in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 984 schoolchildren have contracted the coronavirus infection during in-person classes in Almaty region since September 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the region, after 984 schoolchildren had contracted COVID-19, 756 classes at 288 schools went put under quarantine.

Since September 1 through October 7, 2021, Almaty region registered 1,227 cases of the coronavirus infection among schoolchildren, 984 of which were recorded after in-person classes.

To date, 509 classes or 7,873 schoolchildren have returned to in-person lessons after quarantine.

As of October 7, 52,255 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases have been logged in the region, including 38,390 COVID-19 cases with corresponding symptoms.