COVID-19: 7 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of May 22, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty city, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions are still in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan, remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,267 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 371,015 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 332,585 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.



