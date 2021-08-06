Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 7,000 vaccinated per day on average in Almaty city

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 August 2021, 19:47
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 7,000 people are vaccinated in Almaty city per day on average, chief sanitary officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

However, he said at a press briefing, this is not enough to achieve herd immunity.

Bekshin stressed that more and more cases of the coronavirus infection are registered among children under one. For instance, this week saw 238 COVID-19 cases among little children, compared to 224 infections last week.

«878 cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded among children under 14, compared to 1,099 COVID-19 cases last week,» he noted.

Bekshin added that the majority of COVID-19 cases - 38% - are detected in people aged 20-40, 25% among people aged 40-59 and 20% among people older than 60.


