Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: 67 new cases, 12 recoveries in Kazakhstan

    27 June 2022, 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added 67 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,306,300, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of the virus.

    Of 67, Almaty city recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases alone. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 13 COVID-19 cases. Akmola and Karaganda regions reported one COVID-19 case each.

    12 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day. All recent recoveries were registered in Almaty city.

    A total of 1,292,263 people made recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the pandemic began.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran