COVID-19: 67 classes quarantined in Akmola region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 December 2021, 21:37
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «67 classes in 42 schools are put under quarantine in Akmola region,» chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina told a briefing.

65 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the region last day. 350 patients are staying in the hospital, 33 in the intensive care units, 31 in critical condition, 2 in extremely critical condition.

40% of the COVID-19 beds are occupied as of now.

Since the beginning of the year there were detected 1,392 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren. 11 cases in pupils were reported over the last 24 hours.

67 classes in 42 schools of the region were switched to distance learning. 241 cases were registered among students.


