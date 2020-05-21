Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 63 workers tested positive, construction site under quarantine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 May 2020, 16:35
COVID-19: 63 workers tested positive, construction site under quarantine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM One of the construction sites is under quarantine in Nur-Sultan as 63 of its workers were tested positive for coronavirus, the city administration’s press service reports.

More than 600 construction workers were tested at large. All those infected with novel virus were admitted to hospital. The construction site was disinfected.

As today there are 10 facilities are under quarantine in Nur-Sultan. The city confirmed 1,403 coornavirus cases, 633 recovered.

25 facilities were closed down due to violation of sanitary regulations, including construction companies, shops, cafes and restaurants.

It is noteworthy, it is compulsory to wear masks outside the homes.


Coronavirus   Construction    Nur-Sultan  
