Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: 60% of Kostanay region population vaccinated

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 October 2021, 15:23
COVID-19: 60% of Kostanay region population vaccinated

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – So far only 60% of the population of Kostanay region has been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to akim (governor) of the region, Arkhimed Mukhambetov, bed occupancy at the regional infectious facilities stands at 38%. 629 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the region.

Over 327,000 people or 64.8% have been inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose has been administered to over 303,000 people or 60.1% in the region.

The number of expectant mothers and children who contracted COVID-19 has recently increased in the region. Despite growing number of fresh infections people are reluctant to get immunized against COVID-19.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.

photo


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events