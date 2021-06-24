Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’

    24 June 2021, 10:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The capital city of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, is still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone as of today, June 24, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reports.

    The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,496 more coronavirus cases.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II