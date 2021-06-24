COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The capital city of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, is still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone as of today, June 24, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reports.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,496 more coronavirus cases.



