COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in high-risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of October 18, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Atyrau, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 918,146 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 860,120 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.



