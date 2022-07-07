Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID-19: 55% rise in new cases in 1 week in Italy

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 July 2022, 20:16
COVID-19: 55% rise in new cases in 1 week in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 595,349 new COVID-19 cases in the June 29-July 5 period, an increase of 55% with respect to the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

It said contagion was up in all of Italy's regions and that 38 provinces had an incidence of over 1,000 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.
«It's the third consecutive week that the number of new cases has increased by over 50%, with cases doubling every 10 days,» said GIMBE President Nino Cartabellotta.
The report said COVID-19 hospital admissions went up to 8,003 in the June 29-July 5 period from 6,035 the previous week, a rise of 32.6%.
Intensive-care cases went up by 36.3% from 237 to 323.
It said the number of COVID-linked deaths rose to 464 in the week in question from 392 the previous week. «There are real reasons for concern,» said Cartabellotta.
«The occupation of hospital beds (by COVID patients) is destined to increase in the coming weeks».
Cartabellotta also called on the government to being back facemasks, which are no longer obligatory in enclosed public spaces except for on public transport.
He said otherwise there was a risk of the country effectively going into lockdown because of the number of people positive for COVID.

Photo: www.ansa.it
World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session