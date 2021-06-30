Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: 5 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’

    30 June 2021, 10:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of June 30, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almay city as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

    Shymkent city, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    The rest of the regions – Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 423,137 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 395,262 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus nationwide.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II