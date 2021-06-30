COVID-19: 5 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of June 30, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almay city as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 423,137 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 395,262 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus nationwide.



