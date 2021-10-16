COVID-19: 5 regions in Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of October 16, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,900 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 914,699 since the start of the pandemic countrywide. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 856,930 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.