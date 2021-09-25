COVID-19: 5 regions in Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of September 25, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Akmola, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 874,920 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 808,300 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.



