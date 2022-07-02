Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 48 recoveries in Kazakhstan in 24h

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2022, 13:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 48 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 48, 37 COVID-19 patients made recovery in Almaty city. 10 people beat COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. One person fully recovered from the virus in Kyzylorda region.

A total of 1,292,441 people were discharged from COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan since the pandemic began.


