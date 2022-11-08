Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19: 47 new cases, one death reported in Kazakhstan

    8 November 2022, 08:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 693 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-19 pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    553 of them tested positive for the coronavirus. 140 were diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. 82 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 611 more are at home care.

    The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill and one patient is on life support.

    As for daily COVID-19 case count, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased more than twice and made 47 in the past 24 hours. One person died.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays