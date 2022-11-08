Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 47 new cases, one death reported in Kazakhstan

8 November 2022, 08:56
8 November 2022, 08:56

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 693 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-19 pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

553 of them tested positive for the coronavirus. 140 were diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. 82 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 611 more are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill and one patient is on life support.

As for daily COVID-19 case count, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased more than twice and made 47 in the past 24 hours. One person died.


News