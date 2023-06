COVID-19: 401 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 3,211 people still get treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 401 of them are in hospitals and 2,810 people receive out-patient treatment, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare says.

The condition of 16 patients is estimated as serious.

482 new COVID-19 cases have been reported countrywide in the past 24 hours.