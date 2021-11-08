COVID-19: 4 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high-risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of November 8, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Karaganda region remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 949,630 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 901,843 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.