COVID-19: 4 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today two regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’, while the city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

The ‘green zone’ includes the cities of Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 905 new coronavirus infections.