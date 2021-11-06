COVID-19: 4 regions of Kazakhstan in high-risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of November 6, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,328 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 947,250 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 899,028 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.