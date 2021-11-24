Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: 315 in Almaty receive booster jabs

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 November 2021, 14:54
COVID-19: 315 in Almaty receive booster jabs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Almaty people have a chance to receive booster jabs against coronavirus to increase reduced efficiency,» deputy chief of polyclinic #7 of Almaty city Nurbol Zhumabekov said.

315 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 for the past 2 days.

According to him, coronavirus revaccination increases reduced efficacy of the vaccine made previously.

Coronavirus revaccination campaign started in Almaty on November 22. Health workers, teachers, people aged 60 and older, and immunocompromised people are among the first to get booster shots.

He also urged all to get influenza vaccine. He recommended to get flu shot and anti-coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days apart.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region