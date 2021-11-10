COVID-19: 3 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of November 10, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola and Karaganda regions are still in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 1,128 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 tally in the country now stands at 951,667. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 906,190 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.



