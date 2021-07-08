Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 3 cities and 6 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 July 2021, 08:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of July 8, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘yellow zone’, while East Kazakhstan and Turkestan turn ‘green’.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,800 more coronavirus cases.


