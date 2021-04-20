COVID-19: 3,000 staying at hospitals, 7,000 vaccinated

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 3,700 people are staying at Almaty infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

682 COVID-19 cases were detected as of April 19, including 107 asymptomatic. 585 patients were discharged, 332 were admitted to hospitals. 3,756 patients (including 72 kids) are staying at the Almaty infectious diseases hospitals. 925 are in critical condition, 2,831 have moderate symptoms. 249 patients are staying at the intensive care units, 24 are on life support, the healthcare department of the city reports.

For the past 24 hours 7,655 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Between February 1 and April 19, 142,139 got the vaccine. There are 203 vaccination rooms in the city.