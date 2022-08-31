Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
COVID-19: 230 test positive, 401 recover in Kazakhstan
31 August 2022 09:11

COVID-19: 230 test positive, 401 recover in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has registered 230 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which raises the country’s total caseload to 1,388,479, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

Of them, 44 are in Nur-Sultan, 36 – in Almaty, 2 – in Shymkent, 20 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 20 - in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 10 – in Mangistau region, 6 – in Pavlodar region, 9 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, 401 people have recovered in Kazakhstan. Of them, 43 are in Almaty, 18 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Zhetysu region, 3 – in Abai region, 77 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 109 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Ulytau region, 23 – in Kyzylorda region, 20 – in Mangistau region, and 40 – in Pavlodar region. 1,357,309people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in total.


Related news
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive