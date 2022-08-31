31 August 2022 09:11

COVID-19: 230 test positive, 401 recover in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has registered 230 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which raises the country’s total caseload to 1,388,479, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

Of them, 44 are in Nur-Sultan, 36 – in Almaty, 2 – in Shymkent, 20 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 20 - in West Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 10 – in Mangistau region, 6 – in Pavlodar region, 9 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

Meanwhile, 401 people have recovered in Kazakhstan. Of them, 43 are in Almaty, 18 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Zhetysu region, 3 – in Abai region, 77 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 109 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Ulytau region, 23 – in Kyzylorda region, 20 – in Mangistau region, and 40 – in Pavlodar region. 1,357,309people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in total.