COVID-19: 230 fresh cases reported in Almaty region

TALDYRKOGAN. KAZINFORM – 230 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region said in a statement that as of July 23 the region reported 30,102 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 19,363 were symptomatic cases.

The positive rate went up from 0.4% to 0.6%.

Of 230 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, 196 are symptomatic and 34 are symptomless. Of 230, 22 are children aged under 14.

To date, 27,424 people were discharged from the regional hospitals, including 43 people in the past day.



