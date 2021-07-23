Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

COVID-19: 230 fresh cases reported in Almaty region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 July 2021, 13:17
COVID-19: 230 fresh cases reported in Almaty region

TALDYRKOGAN. KAZINFORM – 230 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region said in a statement that as of July 23 the region reported 30,102 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 19,363 were symptomatic cases.

The positive rate went up from 0.4% to 0.6%.

Of 230 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, 196 are symptomatic and 34 are symptomless. Of 230, 22 are children aged under 14.

To date, 27,424 people were discharged from the regional hospitals, including 43 people in the past day.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires