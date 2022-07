26 July 2022 14:35

COVID-19: 23,699 new cases, 104 more deaths in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 23,699 new COVID-19 cases and 104 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 51,208 new cases and 77 deaths on Sunday.

The ministry said 122.550 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 19.3%, down from 19.5% on Sunday.

Photo: ansa.it