COVID-19: 22 patients critically ill

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region reports stabilization of the epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

«Infectious diseases hospitals work as usual. 452 patients are staying there, 22 people are critically ill. The occupancy of hospitals is 38%», deputy head of the healthcare department Kumar Kusemisov told a briefing.

The chief sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev added that for the past week the morbidity rate decreased by 1.3 times from 762 to 630 coronavirus cases. He believes that is the results of quarantine measures and social responsibility of the population.

70 new cases were detected over the last 24 hours, including 39 showing clinical symptoms of COVID-19. New cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk and all 13 districts of the region. 11,179 coronavirus cases were registered in North Kazakhstan since last March, 6,915 of them had symptoms. 382 cases or 3,5% were imported cases. 43 people 0, 38% died from the novel virus.



