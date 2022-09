COVID-19: 210 new cases, 577 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 210 new coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide in the past 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 1,388,689, the Intergovernmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 46 are in Nur-Sultan, 30 – in Almaty, 2 – in Shymkent, 33 – in Akmola region, 8- in Aktobe region, 3 – in Almaty region, 7 – in Zhetysu region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Abai region, 5 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in West Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, 11 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 5 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, and 5 - in North Kazakhstan region.

Meanwhile, 577 people have recovered from the COVID-19. Of them, 17 are in Nur-Sultan, 273 – in Shymkent, 6 – in Almaty region, 6 – in Zhetysu region, 21 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Abai region , 8 – in West Kazakhstan region, 83 – in Karaganda region, 64 – in Kostanay region, 7 – in Kyzylorda region, 11- in Mangistau region, 45 – in Pavlodar region, and 18 – in Turkistan region.