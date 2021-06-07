COVID-19: 21% of Almaty’s population vaccinated

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – In total, 316,407 have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of Almaty city’s sanitary epidemiological control department, said that 316,407 people or 21 per cent of the total population, five per cent of whom are COVID-19 patients, have so far been inoculated in the city.

The most number of vaccinated are persons over 60 years old – 32,758 or over 12 per cent.

The city has logged 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 118 symptomatic and 25 asymptomatic ones, over the past day.

There are 22,040 Sputnik V vaccine doses, 815 QazVac vaccine doses, and 18,293 Hayat-Vax vaccine doses in the city.



