Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

COVID-19: 21% of Almaty’s population vaccinated

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 June 2021, 15:41
COVID-19: 21% of Almaty’s population vaccinated

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – In total, 316,407 have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of Almaty city’s sanitary epidemiological control department, said that 316,407 people or 21 per cent of the total population, five per cent of whom are COVID-19 patients, have so far been inoculated in the city.

The most number of vaccinated are persons over 60 years old – 32,758 or over 12 per cent.

The city has logged 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 118 symptomatic and 25 asymptomatic ones, over the past day.

There are 22,040 Sputnik V vaccine doses, 815 QazVac vaccine doses, and 18,293 Hayat-Vax vaccine doses in the city.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital